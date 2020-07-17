1265 Linden Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will be impressed! Buckhead features without the Buckhead price! Walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks, restaurants! Enjoy intimate community of 26

townhomes in North Druid Hills. This townhome features open floor plan, wood floors, granite countertops, oversized island, tiled backsplash, soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances, family room, access to private spacious deck, and 2 car garage. Convenient to Buckhead, Brookhaven, Virginia Highlands, Midtown, and Downtown. Minutes from Emory and CDC. Easy access to I85! Pets welcome! Model unit pictured.