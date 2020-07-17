All apartments in North Druid Hills
1265 Linden Court NE

1265 Linden Court · No Longer Available
Location

1265 Linden Court, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will be impressed! Buckhead features without the Buckhead price! Walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks, restaurants! Enjoy intimate community of 26
townhomes in North Druid Hills. This townhome features open floor plan, wood floors, granite countertops, oversized island, tiled backsplash, soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances, family room, access to private spacious deck, and 2 car garage. Convenient to Buckhead, Brookhaven, Virginia Highlands, Midtown, and Downtown. Minutes from Emory and CDC. Easy access to I85! Pets welcome! Model unit pictured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Linden Court NE have any available units?
1265 Linden Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1265 Linden Court NE have?
Some of 1265 Linden Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Linden Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Linden Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Linden Court NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Linden Court NE is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Linden Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Linden Court NE offers parking.
Does 1265 Linden Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 Linden Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Linden Court NE have a pool?
No, 1265 Linden Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Linden Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1265 Linden Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Linden Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1265 Linden Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 Linden Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 Linden Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
