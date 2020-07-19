1264 Mayfair Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Furnished home located in popular Lavista Park, convenient to dining/shopping in VaHi, Morningside, Decatur, with easy access to Emory, CDC, Buckhead, & I-85. This meticulously maintained home features a stunning renovated Kitchen, Breakfast bar, Dining area, light & bright Living Room, & Den which could be used as an add'l Bedroom. Rear covered porch accessible to a picturesque backyard. Rate includes utilities and lawn care. Short-term lease terms acceptable. Lower level in-law suite with separate entrance is currently occupied by a friend of Homeowner.