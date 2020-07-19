All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1264 Mayfair Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1264 Mayfair Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1264 Mayfair Drive

1264 Mayfair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Lavista Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1264 Mayfair Drive, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Lavista Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished home located in popular Lavista Park, convenient to dining/shopping in VaHi, Morningside, Decatur, with easy access to Emory, CDC, Buckhead, & I-85. This meticulously maintained home features a stunning renovated Kitchen, Breakfast bar, Dining area, light & bright Living Room, & Den which could be used as an add'l Bedroom. Rear covered porch accessible to a picturesque backyard. Rate includes utilities and lawn care. Short-term lease terms acceptable. Lower level in-law suite with separate entrance is currently occupied by a friend of Homeowner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
1264 Mayfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1264 Mayfair Drive have?
Some of 1264 Mayfair Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Mayfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1264 Mayfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1264 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1264 Mayfair Drive offers parking.
Does 1264 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1264 Mayfair Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
No, 1264 Mayfair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 1264 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 Mayfair Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 Mayfair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 Mayfair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with GymsNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College