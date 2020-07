Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Great 2 BR, apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors and completely renovated kitchen with washer and dryer available for rent approx 3 miles from Emory University. Huge Family room with large picture window completes this amazing unit. Minutes to Shopping and Restaurants, 5 Minutes to Lennox Mall and Piedmont Park! Has a large yard, back porch and 2 parking spots Ideal for graduate students, professors, etc. Home is directly on the Marta bus line.