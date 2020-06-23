1249 Lenox Circle NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This beautiful 3BR 3BA home in Morningside is fully furnished. Located in a wonderful, peaceful neighborhood, this immaculate home is filled with natural light. Two bedrooms & bathrooms are off the hallway on the right, with gorgeous living area, dining area, & kitchen on the left. Enjoy a beautiful, private master suite with amazing, view of the luxurious backyard. The back deck overlooks a gorgeous pool. Morningside offers a popular commercial district, with shops & restaurants. The neighborhood is a relatively close commute to Georgia State University & downtown.