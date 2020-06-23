All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1249 Lenox Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1249 Lenox Circle NE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

1249 Lenox Circle NE

1249 Lenox Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1249 Lenox Circle, North Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This beautiful 3BR 3BA home in Morningside is fully furnished. Located in a wonderful, peaceful neighborhood, this immaculate home is filled with natural light. Two bedrooms & bathrooms are off the hallway on the right, with gorgeous living area, dining area, & kitchen on the left. Enjoy a beautiful, private master suite with amazing, view of the luxurious backyard. The back deck overlooks a gorgeous pool. Morningside offers a popular commercial district, with shops & restaurants. The neighborhood is a relatively close commute to Georgia State University & downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have any available units?
1249 Lenox Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have?
Some of 1249 Lenox Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Lenox Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Lenox Circle NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Lenox Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1249 Lenox Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE offer parking?
No, 1249 Lenox Circle NE does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 Lenox Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 1249 Lenox Circle NE has a pool.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1249 Lenox Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 Lenox Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 Lenox Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 Lenox Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College