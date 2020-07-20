1205 Westchester Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking media room tennis court

Conveniently located,b/ful gated Condo Comm built in 2002 w/new int paint in March.Hard to find 3BR/2BA furnished condo on 2nd fl.Perfect for family or roommate.Natural light throughout the rooms.Kitch w/granite counter top,SS appliances,microwave,refrig w/ice maker,sep dining rm.Huge closets,washer/dryer in unit.Lrg indoor 2 car garage,nice outside balcony.Comm offers all the amenities you could want,fitness center,pool,tennis,theater room,clubhouse,on-site friendly prop manager.Furniture is optional.More guest parking + car wash station at top floor of parking deck.