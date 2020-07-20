All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

1205 Westchester Ridge

1205 Westchester Ridge Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Conveniently located,b/ful gated Condo Comm built in 2002 w/new int paint in March.Hard to find 3BR/2BA furnished condo on 2nd fl.Perfect for family or roommate.Natural light throughout the rooms.Kitch w/granite counter top,SS appliances,microwave,refrig w/ice maker,sep dining rm.Huge closets,washer/dryer in unit.Lrg indoor 2 car garage,nice outside balcony.Comm offers all the amenities you could want,fitness center,pool,tennis,theater room,clubhouse,on-site friendly prop manager.Furniture is optional.More guest parking + car wash station at top floor of parking deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Westchester Ridge have any available units?
1205 Westchester Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1205 Westchester Ridge have?
Some of 1205 Westchester Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Westchester Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Westchester Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Westchester Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Westchester Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1205 Westchester Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Westchester Ridge offers parking.
Does 1205 Westchester Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Westchester Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Westchester Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Westchester Ridge has a pool.
Does 1205 Westchester Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1205 Westchester Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Westchester Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Westchester Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Westchester Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Westchester Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
