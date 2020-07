Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming Ranch home has three Bedrooms, one Bath. Hardwood floors in Living Room, Dining Room and 2 Bedrooms; one Bedroom with carpet. Tile flooring in the Kitchen and Bath. Kitchen has a gas stove, SS dishwasher and refrigerator/freezer & washer/dryer. Front porch. Back patio and storage shed in fenced back yard. Convenient to Whole Foods, Starbucks and More! Close to I-85, Buckhead & Midtown and Lenox Mall.