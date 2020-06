Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a Triplex. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath that is available. Unit has hardwoods and neutral paint. Unit is in good condition. Pets are permissible on a case by case basis. There is a backyard, and it is partially fenced. Applicants will pay a $25 application fee. Minimum 1 year lease but long term leases are fine as well. This unit is available immediately. All appliances, including washer and dryer, are made available to the tenant. Tenant pays their share of utilities.