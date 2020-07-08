All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated December 1 2019 at 10:26 AM

1108 Arlington Parkway NE

1108 Arlington Parkway Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Arlington Parkway Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN 2BDRM/1BA UNIT LOCATED IN THE "MORNING SIDE" AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, LARGE BEDROOMS W/EQUALLY LARGE CLOSETS. GREAT ROOMMATE FLOOR-PLAN, FENCED IN YARD. CAN'T BEAT THE LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Arlington Parkway NE have any available units?
1108 Arlington Parkway NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1108 Arlington Parkway NE have?
Some of 1108 Arlington Parkway NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Arlington Parkway NE currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Arlington Parkway NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Arlington Parkway NE pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Arlington Parkway NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1108 Arlington Parkway NE offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Arlington Parkway NE offers parking.
Does 1108 Arlington Parkway NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Arlington Parkway NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Arlington Parkway NE have a pool?
No, 1108 Arlington Parkway NE does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Arlington Parkway NE have accessible units?
No, 1108 Arlington Parkway NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Arlington Parkway NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Arlington Parkway NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Arlington Parkway NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Arlington Parkway NE does not have units with air conditioning.

