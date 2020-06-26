1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning contemporary on 1.2 ac lot in the heart of LaVista Park. All new in 2014, this home and lot will wow you! Walls of glass overlook amazing property.Built as a Smart Home, it has all the technology you expect - one app controls the blinds, lights, garage door, HVAC, TV, etc. Space-saving TV drops down from the ceiling in the family room. Open main level with gorgeous kitchen also has two flex rms that could be two more BRs. 4BR/3BA upstairs with a patio off the master. Lot has stream with a quaint bridge going over it, and features a treehouse and zip line!