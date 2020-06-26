All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE

1103 Wild Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Lavista Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1103 Wild Creek Trail, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Lavista Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning contemporary on 1.2 ac lot in the heart of LaVista Park. All new in 2014, this home and lot will wow you! Walls of glass overlook amazing property.Built as a Smart Home, it has all the technology you expect - one app controls the blinds, lights, garage door, HVAC, TV, etc. Space-saving TV drops down from the ceiling in the family room. Open main level with gorgeous kitchen also has two flex rms that could be two more BRs. 4BR/3BA upstairs with a patio off the master. Lot has stream with a quaint bridge going over it, and features a treehouse and zip line!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE have any available units?
1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE have?
Some of 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE pet-friendly?
No, 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE offer parking?
Yes, 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE offers parking.
Does 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE have a pool?
No, 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1103 WILD CREEK Trail NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College