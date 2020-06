Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful location-close proximity to interstate, shopping, schools, parks and many more. Bike to Emory/CDC/Highlands/Buckhead. Rare floor plan with formal living room, dining room, three true bedroom, two renovated bathrooms and kitchen which opens to sunroom/family room and incredible, all fenced, flat backyard with a wooden deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. Washer, Dryer & refrigerator are ALL INCLUDED!