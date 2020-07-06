1099 Palafox Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, this new construction home features an open floorplan, outdoor living space, 2-car garage and designer finishes throughout. Designed for entertaining, this chic home caters to the luxury lifestyle. Carefully appointed designer touches are abundant in every facet of this home. Modern kitchen features quartz counters, hardwoods, upgraded appliance package and views to the family room. Generous master suite with spa bath, walk-in closet with custom built-ins! Large secondary bedrooms. Close to Morningside, Virginia Highland, & Marta!