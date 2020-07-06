All apartments in North Druid Hills
1099 Palafox Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:20 PM

1099 Palafox Drive

1099 Palafox Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1099 Palafox Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, this new construction home features an open floorplan, outdoor living space, 2-car garage and designer finishes throughout. Designed for entertaining, this chic home caters to the luxury lifestyle. Carefully appointed designer touches are abundant in every facet of this home. Modern kitchen features quartz counters, hardwoods, upgraded appliance package and views to the family room. Generous master suite with spa bath, walk-in closet with custom built-ins! Large secondary bedrooms. Close to Morningside, Virginia Highland, & Marta!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 Palafox Drive have any available units?
1099 Palafox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1099 Palafox Drive have?
Some of 1099 Palafox Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 Palafox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1099 Palafox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 Palafox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1099 Palafox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1099 Palafox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1099 Palafox Drive offers parking.
Does 1099 Palafox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1099 Palafox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 Palafox Drive have a pool?
No, 1099 Palafox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1099 Palafox Drive have accessible units?
No, 1099 Palafox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 Palafox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1099 Palafox Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1099 Palafox Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1099 Palafox Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

