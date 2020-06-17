Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 984 Sycamore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
984 Sycamore Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
984 Sycamore Drive
984 Sycamore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Decatur Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
984 Sycamore Drive, North Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Home. New Kitchen, Bath, Refinished Hardwood Floors. Screened Porch and Deck. Walk to Shopping. 1 mile to Square in Decatur.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
984 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Decatur, GA
.
What amenities does 984 Sycamore Drive have?
Some of 984 Sycamore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 984 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
984 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Decatur
.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 984 Sycamore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Similar Pages
North Decatur 1 Bedrooms
North Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with Pool
North Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Medlock Park
Decatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College