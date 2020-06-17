All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

984 Sycamore Drive

984 Sycamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

984 Sycamore Drive, North Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Home. New Kitchen, Bath, Refinished Hardwood Floors. Screened Porch and Deck. Walk to Shopping. 1 mile to Square in Decatur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
984 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 984 Sycamore Drive have?
Some of 984 Sycamore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 984 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
984 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 984 Sycamore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 984 Sycamore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 984 Sycamore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

