Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur. Step-less 2 bedroom condo with natural light Fireplace, Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, updated bath, balcony with storage. Lots of closet space and full size washer and dryer in unit. Wood floors in main living areas.



(RLNE4862027)