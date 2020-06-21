893 Willivee Drive

Amenities
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly. Spacious Kitchen. Laundry in Home, W/D included. Fully Fenced Yard (2 pet max). Ample Storage in Unfinished Basement! Neighborhood amenities abound! Security System Available. Convenient access I-78/I-85/I-285. This one won't last! (Upcoming Improvements List on MLS, including *New Updated Flooring* to be installed Kitchen + Master Bath)