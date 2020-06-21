All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:13 PM

893 Willivee Drive

893 Willivee Drive · (404) 594-2180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly. Spacious Kitchen. Laundry in Home, W/D included. Fully Fenced Yard (2 pet max). Ample Storage in Unfinished Basement! Neighborhood amenities abound! Security System Available. Convenient access I-78/I-85/I-285. This one won't last! (Upcoming Improvements List on MLS, including *New Updated Flooring* to be installed Kitchen + Master Bath)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 650
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 893 Willivee Drive have any available units?
893 Willivee Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 893 Willivee Drive have?
Some of 893 Willivee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 893 Willivee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
893 Willivee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 893 Willivee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 893 Willivee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 893 Willivee Drive offer parking?
No, 893 Willivee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 893 Willivee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 893 Willivee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 893 Willivee Drive have a pool?
No, 893 Willivee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 893 Willivee Drive have accessible units?
No, 893 Willivee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 893 Willivee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 893 Willivee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 893 Willivee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 893 Willivee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
