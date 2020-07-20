823 Heritage Square

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely end unit feels like a detached home. Perfect floor plan with two generous bedrooms upstairs, each w/bathroom and large closet en suite. Washer/dryer in closet upstairs. Large living room is great for entertaining and updated galley kitchen is user friendly and contemporary. Second living room/den/office on main. Enjoy quiet dinners on the private back patio finished with lovely tile. You'll enjoy this wonderful community tucked into the Fernbank elementary district, close to Emory/CDC/Decatur square and so much more. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout.