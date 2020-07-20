All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 823 Heritage Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
823 Heritage Square
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM

823 Heritage Square

823 Heritage Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Clairmont Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

823 Heritage Square, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely end unit feels like a detached home. Perfect floor plan with two generous bedrooms upstairs, each w/bathroom and large closet en suite. Washer/dryer in closet upstairs. Large living room is great for entertaining and updated galley kitchen is user friendly and contemporary. Second living room/den/office on main. Enjoy quiet dinners on the private back patio finished with lovely tile. You'll enjoy this wonderful community tucked into the Fernbank elementary district, close to Emory/CDC/Decatur square and so much more. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Heritage Square have any available units?
823 Heritage Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 823 Heritage Square have?
Some of 823 Heritage Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Heritage Square currently offering any rent specials?
823 Heritage Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Heritage Square pet-friendly?
No, 823 Heritage Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 823 Heritage Square offer parking?
No, 823 Heritage Square does not offer parking.
Does 823 Heritage Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 Heritage Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Heritage Square have a pool?
No, 823 Heritage Square does not have a pool.
Does 823 Heritage Square have accessible units?
No, 823 Heritage Square does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Heritage Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Heritage Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Heritage Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Heritage Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
College Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College