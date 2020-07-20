704 Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic find in the Fernbank Elementary School District! You will love this bright and airy home. Gleaming hardwoods, over-sized great room overlooking the lushly landscaped yard, a huge family room, a breezy sun room, and an outdoor patio - this home has space and light. A new roof, new appliances, new windows, and a crisp paint job make for low-maintenance living. From Fernbank Elementary to Emory University, the nearby schools are top-notch! All just minutes away from downtown Decatur, the CDC, Emory and everywhere you'll want to be in Metro Atlanta.