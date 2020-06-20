650 Wendan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

This large sprawling ranch is in a prime Decatur/Medlock location (Emory/CDC) and is in a charming, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful fireside family room. Two bedroom suite on one wing with a shared, fully remodeled, brand new bath. Hardwoods throughout. Beautiful open kitchen with a keeping room to screened porch. Separate dining room. Large remodeled master complete with fireplace and huge en suite bath opens to backyard and screened porch. Additional fourth bedroom/office/workout room with adjacent laundry room. Excellent schools, Fernbank Elementary, Druid Hills MS/HS