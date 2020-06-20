All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 650 Wendan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
650 Wendan Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:11 PM

650 Wendan Drive

650 Wendan Drive · (404) 966-0565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Medlock Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

650 Wendan Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2011 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
This large sprawling ranch is in a prime Decatur/Medlock location (Emory/CDC) and is in a charming, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful fireside family room. Two bedroom suite on one wing with a shared, fully remodeled, brand new bath. Hardwoods throughout. Beautiful open kitchen with a keeping room to screened porch. Separate dining room. Large remodeled master complete with fireplace and huge en suite bath opens to backyard and screened porch. Additional fourth bedroom/office/workout room with adjacent laundry room. Excellent schools, Fernbank Elementary, Druid Hills MS/HS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Wendan Drive have any available units?
650 Wendan Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 650 Wendan Drive have?
Some of 650 Wendan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Wendan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
650 Wendan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Wendan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 650 Wendan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 650 Wendan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 650 Wendan Drive does offer parking.
Does 650 Wendan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Wendan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Wendan Drive have a pool?
No, 650 Wendan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 650 Wendan Drive have accessible units?
No, 650 Wendan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Wendan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Wendan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Wendan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Wendan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 650 Wendan Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity