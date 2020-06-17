All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 592 Emory Oaks Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
592 Emory Oaks Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

592 Emory Oaks Way

592 Emory Oaks Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

592 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
592 Emory Oaks Way
Decatur, GA 30033

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2

Don't miss out on this apartment located in the highly sought Decatur/Emory area. Enjoy walking to City of Decatur's favorite restaurants and shopping from this great apartment unit. The large living room features a lovely fireplace and built in bookshelves and opens to the dining room. An exit door accesses the patio. The galley kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a pass through to the living room. The large master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, large full bath, and has its own exit to the patio. A second bedroom is roomy and could also be used as an office. Extra storage in adjacent building. Plenty of guest parking. Great location close to Emory University and in walking distance of Publix, Athens Pizza, Mediterranean Grill, Pyng Ho, Saigon Cafe, Community BBQ and BullGogi. Just a short drive or bike ride to downtown City of Decatur.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: DeKalb County Water System
Gas: Scana
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 Emory Oaks Way have any available units?
592 Emory Oaks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 592 Emory Oaks Way have?
Some of 592 Emory Oaks Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 Emory Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
592 Emory Oaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 Emory Oaks Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 592 Emory Oaks Way is pet friendly.
Does 592 Emory Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 592 Emory Oaks Way offers parking.
Does 592 Emory Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 592 Emory Oaks Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 Emory Oaks Way have a pool?
No, 592 Emory Oaks Way does not have a pool.
Does 592 Emory Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 592 Emory Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 592 Emory Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 592 Emory Oaks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 592 Emory Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 592 Emory Oaks Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College