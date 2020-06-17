Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill guest parking

592 Emory Oaks Way

Decatur, GA 30033



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2



Don't miss out on this apartment located in the highly sought Decatur/Emory area. Enjoy walking to City of Decatur's favorite restaurants and shopping from this great apartment unit. The large living room features a lovely fireplace and built in bookshelves and opens to the dining room. An exit door accesses the patio. The galley kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a pass through to the living room. The large master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, large full bath, and has its own exit to the patio. A second bedroom is roomy and could also be used as an office. Extra storage in adjacent building. Plenty of guest parking. Great location close to Emory University and in walking distance of Publix, Athens Pizza, Mediterranean Grill, Pyng Ho, Saigon Cafe, Community BBQ and BullGogi. Just a short drive or bike ride to downtown City of Decatur.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: DeKalb County Water System

Gas: Scana

Electric: Georgia Power



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.