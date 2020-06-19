582 Emory Oaks Way

Amenities

Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances. Fireplace in living room with built-in bookshelves. Dining room that opens to the kitchen. Large master bedroom with massive walk-in closet. Well manicured property with trees galore!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

