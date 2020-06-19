All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM

582 Emory Oaks Way

582 Emory Oaks Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1709586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances. Fireplace in living room with built-in bookshelves. Dining room that opens to the kitchen. Large master bedroom with massive walk-in closet. Well manicured property with trees galore!
All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 Emory Oaks Way have any available units?
582 Emory Oaks Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 582 Emory Oaks Way have?
Some of 582 Emory Oaks Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 Emory Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
582 Emory Oaks Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 Emory Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 582 Emory Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 582 Emory Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 582 Emory Oaks Way does offer parking.
Does 582 Emory Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 582 Emory Oaks Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 Emory Oaks Way have a pool?
No, 582 Emory Oaks Way does not have a pool.
Does 582 Emory Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 582 Emory Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 582 Emory Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 582 Emory Oaks Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 582 Emory Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 582 Emory Oaks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
