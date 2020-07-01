Rent Calculator
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
565 Emory Oaks Way
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
565 Emory Oaks Way
565 Emory Oaks Way
Location
565 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 565 Emory Oaks Way have any available units?
565 Emory Oaks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Decatur, GA
.
What amenities does 565 Emory Oaks Way have?
Some of 565 Emory Oaks Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 565 Emory Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
565 Emory Oaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Emory Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 565 Emory Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Decatur
.
Does 565 Emory Oaks Way offer parking?
No, 565 Emory Oaks Way does not offer parking.
Does 565 Emory Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 Emory Oaks Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Emory Oaks Way have a pool?
No, 565 Emory Oaks Way does not have a pool.
Does 565 Emory Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 565 Emory Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Emory Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Emory Oaks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Emory Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Emory Oaks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
