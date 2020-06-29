All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

421 Tuxworth Cir

421 Tuxworth Circle · No Longer Available
Location

421 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 01/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 ba Condo in Decatur - Property Id: 21157

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath spacious condo in Decatur with Laminate Hardwood flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Bed Rooms. Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom. Across the street from Decatur Village new Sprouts Farmers market, Walmart, La Fitness, Whole Foods Market. Off-leash dog park within condo complex. Unit is 1st floor in the building closest to the dog park. Community Pool, Tennis Courts. Kitchen Appliances and water bill included in rent. Dogs allowed.

To schedule a viewing of this property please call or text Chris @ 803.341.8186. Leave a message for a returned call.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/21157p
Property Id 21157

(RLNE5318802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Tuxworth Cir have any available units?
421 Tuxworth Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 421 Tuxworth Cir have?
Some of 421 Tuxworth Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Tuxworth Cir currently offering any rent specials?
421 Tuxworth Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Tuxworth Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Tuxworth Cir is pet friendly.
Does 421 Tuxworth Cir offer parking?
No, 421 Tuxworth Cir does not offer parking.
Does 421 Tuxworth Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Tuxworth Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Tuxworth Cir have a pool?
Yes, 421 Tuxworth Cir has a pool.
Does 421 Tuxworth Cir have accessible units?
No, 421 Tuxworth Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Tuxworth Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Tuxworth Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Tuxworth Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Tuxworth Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
