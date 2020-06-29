421 Tuxworth Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available 01/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 ba Condo in Decatur - Property Id: 21157



Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath spacious condo in Decatur with Laminate Hardwood flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Bed Rooms. Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom. Across the street from Decatur Village new Sprouts Farmers market, Walmart, La Fitness, Whole Foods Market. Off-leash dog park within condo complex. Unit is 1st floor in the building closest to the dog park. Community Pool, Tennis Courts. Kitchen Appliances and water bill included in rent. Dogs allowed.



To schedule a viewing of this property please call or text Chris @ 803.341.8186. Leave a message for a returned call.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/21157p

