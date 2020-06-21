3170 North Druid Hills Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bed 3 bath All brick Ranch on Basement located in Toco Hills Area - All Brick Ranch on Basement located in Toco Hills Area. First Floor has Refinished Hardwoods throughout, Huge Great Room, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Updated appliances. Kitchen has stove, disposal, refrigerator, PLENTY of Cabinets, built in Dining Area! Both first floor baths are completely redone. The first floor has BEAUTIFUL separate Dining Area which can function as a Study! Two Bedrooms are located on 1st floor! The Master Bedroom is huge with a Walk In Closet. Basement has a third Bedroom, HUGE 1 car garage size Family Room, the THIRD Full Bath, and Laundry room that includes both washer and dryer. The Backyard is BIG and wooded and fenced and private!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828977)