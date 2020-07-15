2731 Hilo Court

Amenities

Renovated Brick Ranch in Oak Grove School District - Convenient to Emory & CDC - Located on a quiet street in the much sought after Oak Grove School district, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently updated. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in pantry with built-ins, laundry room with built-ins. Paneled family room with fireplace, hardwood floors, sun room leads to a large wooden deck overlooking a fully fenced backyard. Baths have been renovated and all rooms freshly painted. Large playroom/bonus room downstairs with extra storage space. Perfect move-in ready! Everyone 18 years and older must submit applications and pay the application fee. Owner will consider pets. To schedule a showing, call Nicole at 404.634.7352. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



(RLNE4502081)