2460 Oak Grove Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3B/3.5Ba Townhome in small, private neighborhood in excellent, Decatur school district. End unit with abundant light and green space. Close to Emory and CDC with easy access to I-85 & I-285. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. Huge master w/ enormous master bath including garden tub, shower and double sinks. WIC(walk in closet) and stunning tray ceiling. Large second bedroom with tray ceiling, attached full bath and WIC. Finished ground floor bedroom, also with full bath and WIC. Granite, Stainless Steel. **Available Now**