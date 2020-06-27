All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

2460 Oak Grove Vista

2460 Oak Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2460 Oak Grove Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3B/3.5Ba Townhome in small, private neighborhood in excellent, Decatur school district. End unit with abundant light and green space. Close to Emory and CDC with easy access to I-85 & I-285. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. Huge master w/ enormous master bath including garden tub, shower and double sinks. WIC(walk in closet) and stunning tray ceiling. Large second bedroom with tray ceiling, attached full bath and WIC. Finished ground floor bedroom, also with full bath and WIC. Granite, Stainless Steel. **Available 8/3/19**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 Oak Grove Vista have any available units?
2460 Oak Grove Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2460 Oak Grove Vista have?
Some of 2460 Oak Grove Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 Oak Grove Vista currently offering any rent specials?
2460 Oak Grove Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 Oak Grove Vista pet-friendly?
No, 2460 Oak Grove Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2460 Oak Grove Vista offer parking?
Yes, 2460 Oak Grove Vista offers parking.
Does 2460 Oak Grove Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 Oak Grove Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 Oak Grove Vista have a pool?
No, 2460 Oak Grove Vista does not have a pool.
Does 2460 Oak Grove Vista have accessible units?
No, 2460 Oak Grove Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 Oak Grove Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2460 Oak Grove Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 2460 Oak Grove Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 2460 Oak Grove Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
