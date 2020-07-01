2396 Charleston Oaks Lane

Amenities
5 minutes to Emory, Decatur Sq- 2 BR + Bonus BR/Den 2.5 BA + 2 Car Garage
Less than 3 Miles to Emory & CDC, 1 Mile to Decatur Sq, Walk to Suburban Plaza. Square.Located in the Newly Redistricted Fernbank Elementary Dist
Furnished Corporate Rental- includes utilities, wi-fi*. Flexible lease terms available.
*2 MASTER SUITES each w/ Full Private Master Bath
*Additional Bonus Bedroom/Den of Office
*Hardwoods on main levels
*All Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters in Kitchen
*Large Living Room w/ Decorative Fireplace and 14 ceiling
*Separate Dining Room
*Additional Half Bath for guests on Main Level
*Spacious Rear Deck
*2 Car Garage
This beautiful Executive End Unit Multi-Level Town-home features hardwood floors on main level and a soaring 14+ ceiling upon entry.
Main Level: The living room has a Marble surround Fireplace with gas starter. The Dining room seats 8-10 and has chandelier with dimmer. The kitchen has upgraded real wood custom 42 cabinetry, Santa Cecilia Granite Counters, All Stainless Steel Appliances. This level also has a tiled Half Bath and a Flex Den/Bedroom with access to the rear private deck.
Upper Level: Upstairs all rooms and hallway are carpeted (Except Baths and Laundry). The Master Bedroom has trey ceiling and ceiling fan, His and Her closets and a Master bath with double vanity area pocket doors separating the commode, tub and shower. The additional Upper Bedroom is over sized with trey ceiling and ceiling fan, a double deep closet and an attached full bath. Laundry is centered between two upper level bedrooms and has connections for electric full size washer and dryer.
Lower Lever: There is a TWO CAR GARAGE and a large dry unfinished basement with concrete floor and walls with lights.
-This is a NON-SMOKING/NON VAPING property.
-NO pets allowed
*Utilities included with monthly cap, flexible lease terms.