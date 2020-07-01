2396 Charleston Oaks Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

5 minutes to Emory, Decatur Sq- 2 BR + Bonus BR/Den 2.5 BA + 2 Car Garage

Less than 3 Miles to Emory & CDC, 1 Mile to Decatur Sq, Walk to Suburban Plaza. Square.Located in the Newly Redistricted Fernbank Elementary Dist



Furnished Corporate Rental- includes utilities, wi-fi*. Flexible lease terms available.



*2 MASTER SUITES each w/ Full Private Master Bath

*Additional Bonus Bedroom/Den of Office

*Hardwoods on main levels

*All Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters in Kitchen

*Large Living Room w/ Decorative Fireplace and 14 ceiling

*Separate Dining Room

*Additional Half Bath for guests on Main Level

*Spacious Rear Deck

*2 Car Garage



This beautiful Executive End Unit Multi-Level Town-home features hardwood floors on main level and a soaring 14+ ceiling upon entry.

Main Level: The living room has a Marble surround Fireplace with gas starter. The Dining room seats 8-10 and has chandelier with dimmer. The kitchen has upgraded real wood custom 42 cabinetry, Santa Cecilia Granite Counters, All Stainless Steel Appliances. This level also has a tiled Half Bath and a Flex Den/Bedroom with access to the rear private deck.



Upper Level: Upstairs all rooms and hallway are carpeted (Except Baths and Laundry). The Master Bedroom has trey ceiling and ceiling fan, His and Her closets and a Master bath with double vanity area pocket doors separating the commode, tub and shower. The additional Upper Bedroom is over sized with trey ceiling and ceiling fan, a double deep closet and an attached full bath. Laundry is centered between two upper level bedrooms and has connections for electric full size washer and dryer.



Lower Lever: There is a TWO CAR GARAGE and a large dry unfinished basement with concrete floor and walls with lights.



-This is a NON-SMOKING/NON VAPING property.



-NO pets allowed



*Utilities included with monthly cap, flexible lease terms.