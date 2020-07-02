2221 Spring Creek Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Beautiful updated apartment in private home - Property Id: 219964



Amazing updated & fully furnished terrace-level apartment in upscale executive home in sought-after neighborhood with great access to everything! Peaceful and quiet, yet located just minutes from Emory, VA, CDC, I-85 and I-285.



Your new home includes: new quality carpet in the large living area and bedroom and new vinyl plank flooring in the fully-equipped kitchen, all furnishings (inc. sleeper-sofa), washer and dryer, walk-in closet, plenty of kitchen storage, hi-speed internet, Hulu, Netflix, 70+ over-the-air TV channels, off-street covered parking, private entrance, fenced yard, beautiful lawn, large deck, grill, fire pit.



Must like dogs! We have two small friendly dogs who love to make new friends.



The apartment is available furnished only - we cannot rent it unfurnished. Background check is required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219964

Property Id 219964



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5664169)