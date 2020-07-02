2221 Spring Creek Rd.

Amenities
Beautiful updated apartment in private home - Property Id: 219964
Amazing updated & fully furnished terrace-level apartment in upscale executive home in sought-after neighborhood with great access to everything! Peaceful and quiet, yet located just minutes from Emory, VA, CDC, I-85 and I-285.
Your new home includes: new quality carpet in the large living area and bedroom and new vinyl plank flooring in the fully-equipped kitchen, all furnishings (inc. sleeper-sofa), washer and dryer, walk-in closet, plenty of kitchen storage, hi-speed internet, Hulu, Netflix, 70+ over-the-air TV channels, off-street covered parking, private entrance, fenced yard, beautiful lawn, large deck, grill, fire pit.
Must like dogs! We have two small friendly dogs who love to make new friends.
The apartment is available furnished only - we cannot rent it unfurnished. Background check is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219964
Property Id 219964
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5664169)