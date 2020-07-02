All apartments in North Decatur
2221 Spring Creek Rd.

2221 Spring Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Spring Creek Road, North Decatur, GA 30033
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful updated apartment in private home - Property Id: 219964

Amazing updated & fully furnished terrace-level apartment in upscale executive home in sought-after neighborhood with great access to everything! Peaceful and quiet, yet located just minutes from Emory, VA, CDC, I-85 and I-285.

Your new home includes: new quality carpet in the large living area and bedroom and new vinyl plank flooring in the fully-equipped kitchen, all furnishings (inc. sleeper-sofa), washer and dryer, walk-in closet, plenty of kitchen storage, hi-speed internet, Hulu, Netflix, 70+ over-the-air TV channels, off-street covered parking, private entrance, fenced yard, beautiful lawn, large deck, grill, fire pit.

Must like dogs! We have two small friendly dogs who love to make new friends.

The apartment is available furnished only - we cannot rent it unfurnished. Background check is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219964
Property Id 219964

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Spring Creek Rd. have any available units?
2221 Spring Creek Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2221 Spring Creek Rd. have?
Some of 2221 Spring Creek Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Spring Creek Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Spring Creek Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Spring Creek Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Spring Creek Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2221 Spring Creek Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Spring Creek Rd. offers parking.
Does 2221 Spring Creek Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 Spring Creek Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Spring Creek Rd. have a pool?
No, 2221 Spring Creek Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Spring Creek Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2221 Spring Creek Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Spring Creek Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Spring Creek Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Spring Creek Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Spring Creek Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

