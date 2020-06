Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Ranch in very desirable Oak Grove/Decatur. This well kept home features 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths on main level with 1 bed/1bath in partially finished basement. Large Kitchen with breakfast area. Freshly painted with new carpets on main. On 2.1 acres with all the privacy you'll need. 2-car Garage. Brand new appliances will be place in home prior to move in. Easy commute to Emory, CDC, 85 and 285