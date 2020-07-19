All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1514 Oakridge Court

1514 Oakridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Oakridge Court, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Great Townhome In Oak Grove - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - **Water, trash, cable & internet included in the rent** for this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom town home. It has fresh paint throughout and carpets have been professionally cleaned. It is conveniently located, with easy access to downtown Decatur, CDC, Emory - walk to local restaurants, shopping and MARTA. Other features include a separate dining room, family room with fireplace and a screened porch off the family room. All fixed appliances in the kitchen remain - the fridge, washer and dryer remain as courtesy items. The owner will consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE3448859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Oakridge Court have any available units?
1514 Oakridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1514 Oakridge Court have?
Some of 1514 Oakridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Oakridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Oakridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Oakridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Oakridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Oakridge Court offer parking?
No, 1514 Oakridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Oakridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Oakridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Oakridge Court have a pool?
No, 1514 Oakridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Oakridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1514 Oakridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Oakridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Oakridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Oakridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 Oakridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
