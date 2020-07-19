1514 Oakridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Great Townhome In Oak Grove - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - **Water, trash, cable & internet included in the rent** for this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom town home. It has fresh paint throughout and carpets have been professionally cleaned. It is conveniently located, with easy access to downtown Decatur, CDC, Emory - walk to local restaurants, shopping and MARTA. Other features include a separate dining room, family room with fireplace and a screened porch off the family room. All fixed appliances in the kitchen remain - the fridge, washer and dryer remain as courtesy items. The owner will consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



(RLNE3448859)