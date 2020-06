Amenities

Open floor plan, beautiful new flooring, stylish light fixtures. Upper level features large master suite and two more bedrooms along with 2nd full bath and laundry. Quiet back patio, well kept neighborhood and great location. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances overlooking the living room. Perfectly located close to everything, minutes from I-285, Peachtree Industrial, The Forum Shopping, restaurants & Historic Norcross. Neat and friendly community.