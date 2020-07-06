All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like 5717 Woodvalley Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
5717 Woodvalley Trce
Last updated May 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

5717 Woodvalley Trce

5717 Woodvalley Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5717 Woodvalley Trace, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADORABLE!! Welcome HOME to this Southern charmer, complete w/rocking chair front porch! No HOA!! 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath. Master bedroom on main, en suite bathroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs PLUS FULL IN LAW SUITE in basemnt, 5th bedroom/kitchen/bath! Wood floors through main + NEW carpet NEW paint! Gorgeous granite in kitchen + tile backsplash and sep dining rm. Fully fenced backyard, beautifully landscaped. Garage + shed + RV parking. Park your trucks/boats. Quiet culdesac in friendly neighborhood! Close to shopping, dining and transportation. Great location off Jimmy Carter!

Listing Courtesy Of PalmerHouse Properties & Assoc

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 Woodvalley Trce have any available units?
5717 Woodvalley Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 Woodvalley Trce have?
Some of 5717 Woodvalley Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 Woodvalley Trce currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Woodvalley Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Woodvalley Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 5717 Woodvalley Trce is pet friendly.
Does 5717 Woodvalley Trce offer parking?
Yes, 5717 Woodvalley Trce offers parking.
Does 5717 Woodvalley Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 Woodvalley Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Woodvalley Trce have a pool?
No, 5717 Woodvalley Trce does not have a pool.
Does 5717 Woodvalley Trce have accessible units?
No, 5717 Woodvalley Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Woodvalley Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 5717 Woodvalley Trce does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Pet Friendly Places
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College