5717 Woodvalley Trce

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ADORABLE!! Welcome HOME to this Southern charmer, complete w/rocking chair front porch! No HOA!! 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath. Master bedroom on main, en suite bathroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs PLUS FULL IN LAW SUITE in basemnt, 5th bedroom/kitchen/bath! Wood floors through main + NEW carpet NEW paint! Gorgeous granite in kitchen + tile backsplash and sep dining rm. Fully fenced backyard, beautifully landscaped. Garage + shed + RV parking. Park your trucks/boats. Quiet culdesac in friendly neighborhood! Close to shopping, dining and transportation. Great location off Jimmy Carter!



Listing Courtesy Of PalmerHouse Properties & Assoc



