All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like 5261 Reps Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
5261 Reps Trace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5261 Reps Trace

5261 Reps Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5261 Reps Trace, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in ready townhome in wonderful Norcross. Sought after schools and location. Open floor plan features spacious eat-in kitchen with pass thru to the fireside family room. The wall of windows looks onto the rear patio and yard. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and the laundry. Good storage includes exterior storage room. Two assigned parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5261 Reps Trace have any available units?
5261 Reps Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5261 Reps Trace have?
Some of 5261 Reps Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5261 Reps Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5261 Reps Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5261 Reps Trace pet-friendly?
No, 5261 Reps Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5261 Reps Trace offer parking?
Yes, 5261 Reps Trace offers parking.
Does 5261 Reps Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5261 Reps Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5261 Reps Trace have a pool?
No, 5261 Reps Trace does not have a pool.
Does 5261 Reps Trace have accessible units?
No, 5261 Reps Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 5261 Reps Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5261 Reps Trace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Pet Friendly Places
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College