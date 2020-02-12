5261 Reps Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move-in ready townhome in wonderful Norcross. Sought after schools and location. Open floor plan features spacious eat-in kitchen with pass thru to the fireside family room. The wall of windows looks onto the rear patio and yard. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and the laundry. Good storage includes exterior storage room. Two assigned parking spaces.