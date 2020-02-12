Move-in ready townhome in wonderful Norcross. Sought after schools and location. Open floor plan features spacious eat-in kitchen with pass thru to the fireside family room. The wall of windows looks onto the rear patio and yard. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and the laundry. Good storage includes exterior storage room. Two assigned parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5261 Reps Trace have?
Some of 5261 Reps Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
