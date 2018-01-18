96 Brightling Ln

Amenities
SUMMERGROVE LEASE -- Wonderful Condition -- 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath -- Fenced Backyard -- 2188 Sq Ft -- Formal Dining Room -- Beautiful Kitchen With Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances ( FRIG INCLUDED ), Island, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Area That Opens To Family Room And Overlooks Fenced Backyard -- Nicely Upgraded Throughout Including Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms, Upgraded Appliances, Tile Floors and Perfectly Maintained - Don't Forget About Summergrove's Incredible Amenities Including 3 Pools, 8 Tennis Courts, Dozens of Parks, 100 Acre Lake, Miles of Sidewalk, and Access to Summergrove Golf Club -- PHOTOS Are From Before Current Tenant Occupied Home -- READY NOW!