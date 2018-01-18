All apartments in Newnan
/
Newnan, GA
/
96 Brightling Ln
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:25 PM

96 Brightling Ln

96 Brightling Lane · No Longer Available
Location

96 Brightling Lane, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
SUMMERGROVE LEASE -- Wonderful Condition -- 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath -- Fenced Backyard -- 2188 Sq Ft -- Formal Dining Room -- Beautiful Kitchen With Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances ( FRIG INCLUDED ), Island, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Area That Opens To Family Room And Overlooks Fenced Backyard -- Nicely Upgraded Throughout Including Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms, Upgraded Appliances, Tile Floors and Perfectly Maintained - Don't Forget About Summergrove's Incredible Amenities Including 3 Pools, 8 Tennis Courts, Dozens of Parks, 100 Acre Lake, Miles of Sidewalk, and Access to Summergrove Golf Club -- PHOTOS Are From Before Current Tenant Occupied Home -- READY NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Brightling Ln have any available units?
96 Brightling Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 96 Brightling Ln have?
Some of 96 Brightling Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Brightling Ln currently offering any rent specials?
96 Brightling Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Brightling Ln pet-friendly?
No, 96 Brightling Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 96 Brightling Ln offer parking?
Yes, 96 Brightling Ln offers parking.
Does 96 Brightling Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Brightling Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Brightling Ln have a pool?
Yes, 96 Brightling Ln has a pool.
Does 96 Brightling Ln have accessible units?
No, 96 Brightling Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Brightling Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Brightling Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Brightling Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Brightling Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

