91 E Washington St

*Recently Renovated and Restored* 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in the historic Cotton Mill district of Newnan. Originally built in the 1930's, this home has history and charm. Original hardwood floors have been restored and antique doors/hardware can be found in the home. The 10' ceilings are grand and spacious. Enjoy the charm of a historic home with the modern amenities of brand new construction! Brand New: HVAC, Roof, Appliances, Lighting, Driveway, Flooring, Bathroom, and more! Just blocks from the Newnan square and down the street from the popular Newnan Loft Apartments. Requires: Every adult 18+ planning to live on premise must apply. $40/ Min. Credit Score: 580 Property is Pending OPEN HOUSE Cancelled