Newnan, GA
91 E Washington St
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:13 AM

91 E Washington St

91 East Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

91 East Washington Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
*Recently Renovated and Restored* 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in the historic Cotton Mill district of Newnan. Originally built in the 1930's, this home has history and charm. Original hardwood floors have been restored and antique doors/hardware can be found in the home. The 10' ceilings are grand and spacious. Enjoy the charm of a historic home with the modern amenities of brand new construction! Brand New: HVAC, Roof, Appliances, Lighting, Driveway, Flooring, Bathroom, and more! Just blocks from the Newnan square and down the street from the popular Newnan Loft Apartments. Requires: Every adult 18+ planning to live on premise must apply. $40/ Min. Credit Score: 580 Property is Pending OPEN HOUSE Cancelled

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 E Washington St have any available units?
91 E Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 91 E Washington St have?
Some of 91 E Washington St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 E Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
91 E Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 E Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 91 E Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 91 E Washington St offer parking?
No, 91 E Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 91 E Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 E Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 E Washington St have a pool?
No, 91 E Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 91 E Washington St have accessible units?
No, 91 E Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 91 E Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 E Washington St has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 E Washington St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91 E Washington St has units with air conditioning.
