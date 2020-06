Amenities

*The Springdale house by Piedmont Residential in the Newnan community of Summerlin. *This Charming 2 story home is full of upgrades! *Wide plank hardwood flooring throughout main. *Large spacious kitchen with large island including bar seating open to family room. *Kitchen includes stainless appliance package and granite countertops with beautiful espresso cabinets. *Upstairs are 4 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. *Spacious back deck overlooks privacy fenced backyard. *This home backs up to community open space for added privacy and is just a short walk to the community pool. *Located at Summerlin neighborhood in Newnan, just minutes to Piedmont Newnan Hospital and I-85. **Not a regular rental property. *Property is rent to own.*Property also listed in the MLS for sale. Private Remarks