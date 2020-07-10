All apartments in Newnan
Location

78 Pebble Creek Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Woodstream

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available Now! - Ranch with 4th bedroom up, corner lot, fenced backyard. Open floor plan - living room, dining room, eat in kitchen. Large master suite has walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks. Split bedroom plan. Kitchen & baths have tile floor, dining room & hall to master bdrm is wood floor. updated kitchen. Part of Lakes of White Oak - swim/tennis. Schools: White Oak/Arnall/ECHS. Easy commute to I85, ATL, shopping & hospitals. Rental application & tenant screening thru Zumper, fee paid online. Security deposit = 1 month rent. No pets. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Refrigerator included, washer/dryer not included. Agent is related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Pebble Creek Dr have any available units?
78 Pebble Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 78 Pebble Creek Dr have?
Some of 78 Pebble Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Pebble Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
78 Pebble Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Pebble Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 78 Pebble Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 78 Pebble Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 78 Pebble Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 78 Pebble Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Pebble Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Pebble Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 78 Pebble Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 78 Pebble Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 78 Pebble Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Pebble Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Pebble Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Pebble Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Pebble Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

