78 Pebble Creek Dr

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Available Now! - Ranch with 4th bedroom up, corner lot, fenced backyard. Open floor plan - living room, dining room, eat in kitchen. Large master suite has walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks. Split bedroom plan. Kitchen & baths have tile floor, dining room & hall to master bdrm is wood floor. updated kitchen. Part of Lakes of White Oak - swim/tennis. Schools: White Oak/Arnall/ECHS. Easy commute to I85, ATL, shopping & hospitals. Rental application & tenant screening thru Zumper, fee paid online. Security deposit = 1 month rent. No pets. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Refrigerator included, washer/dryer not included. Agent is related to owner.