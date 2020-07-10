78 Pebble Creek Dr

Amenities
Available Now! - Ranch with 4th bedroom up, corner lot, fenced backyard. Open floor plan - living room, dining room, eat in kitchen. Large master suite has walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks. Split bedroom plan. Kitchen & baths have tile floor, dining room & hall to master bdrm is wood floor. updated kitchen. Part of Lakes of White Oak - swim/tennis. Schools: White Oak/Arnall/ECHS. Easy commute to I85, ATL, shopping & hospitals. Rental application & tenant screening thru Zumper, fee paid online. Security deposit = 1 month rent. No pets. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Refrigerator included, washer/dryer not included. Agent is related to owner.