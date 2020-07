Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

ONLY one year old home with 4 bed/2.5 bath. Granite kitchen countertop & stainless steel appliance. This Craftsman charmer is on a quiet street that backs up to the Park and Lake amenity. Large open floor plan with expansive kitchen with an island and bar seating that is open to the family room and formal dining area. Upstairs the Owner's suite is spacious and includes a delightful bath with a separate shower, double vanities and separate water closet.