Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Winter L

6 Winter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6 Winter Lane, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Avail now in sought after Summergrove! Excellent amenities included in rent. Clubhouse, pools, tennis, parks & sidewalks & in a fantastic area of Newnan. Cute 4 BR or 3 + upstairs bonus. Spacious home in excellent condition has open floorplan w/ vaulted LR/ DR combo, fireplace w/ gas logs, kitchen open to dining room w/ stylish breakfast bar & lighting, stainless appliances, (ref, micro, DW & stove) Master suite on main with garden tub, dual vanities, separate shower & walk in closet. Upstairs BR is large or would make perfect office or kids playroom. Nice cul-de-sac lot with private backyard. Great schools too! Call office to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Winter L have any available units?
6 Winter L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 6 Winter L have?
Some of 6 Winter L's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Winter L currently offering any rent specials?
6 Winter L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Winter L pet-friendly?
No, 6 Winter L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 6 Winter L offer parking?
Yes, 6 Winter L offers parking.
Does 6 Winter L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Winter L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Winter L have a pool?
Yes, 6 Winter L has a pool.
Does 6 Winter L have accessible units?
No, 6 Winter L does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Winter L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Winter L has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Winter L have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Winter L does not have units with air conditioning.
