6 Winter L

Avail now in sought after Summergrove! Excellent amenities included in rent. Clubhouse, pools, tennis, parks & sidewalks & in a fantastic area of Newnan. Cute 4 BR or 3 + upstairs bonus. Spacious home in excellent condition has open floorplan w/ vaulted LR/ DR combo, fireplace w/ gas logs, kitchen open to dining room w/ stylish breakfast bar & lighting, stainless appliances, (ref, micro, DW & stove) Master suite on main with garden tub, dual vanities, separate shower & walk in closet. Upstairs BR is large or would make perfect office or kids playroom. Nice cul-de-sac lot with private backyard. Great schools too! Call office to see!