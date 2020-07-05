All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 49 McIntosh Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
49 McIntosh Pkwy
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

49 McIntosh Pkwy

49 Mcintosh Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

49 Mcintosh Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available Aug 1, 2019 this neat, good sized 3b/2.5 townhome is in a prime location! Minutes to Piedmont Hospital, Cancer Center; Ashley Park shopping, good schools and restaurants! Spacious kitchen with space for breakfast/dining table, leads into a comfortable size living room. Guest half-bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Each unit has two parking bays and backyard patio. Rent is $950 pm 1 year renewable lease. Rent includes trash service. Pay only for utilities – all electric – with Newnan Utilities. Security Deposit of $950 with signing of contract. Application fee of $75 due by successful applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 McIntosh Pkwy have any available units?
49 McIntosh Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 49 McIntosh Pkwy have?
Some of 49 McIntosh Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 McIntosh Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
49 McIntosh Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 McIntosh Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 49 McIntosh Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 49 McIntosh Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 49 McIntosh Pkwy offers parking.
Does 49 McIntosh Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 McIntosh Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 McIntosh Pkwy have a pool?
No, 49 McIntosh Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 49 McIntosh Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 49 McIntosh Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 49 McIntosh Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 McIntosh Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 McIntosh Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 McIntosh Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University