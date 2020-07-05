49 McIntosh Pkwy

Amenities

Available Aug 1, 2019 this neat, good sized 3b/2.5 townhome is in a prime location! Minutes to Piedmont Hospital, Cancer Center; Ashley Park shopping, good schools and restaurants! Spacious kitchen with space for breakfast/dining table, leads into a comfortable size living room. Guest half-bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Each unit has two parking bays and backyard patio. Rent is $950 pm 1 year renewable lease. Rent includes trash service. Pay only for utilities – all electric – with Newnan Utilities. Security Deposit of $950 with signing of contract. Application fee of $75 due by successful applicant.