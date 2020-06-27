All apartments in Newnan
34 Pacific Ave
34 Pacific Ave

34 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34 Pacific Avenue, Newnan, GA 30277

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home has the perfect open floor plan for entertaining guests. This home features refinished hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, beautiful white cabinets, granite counter tops, & TONS of storage space in the kitchen. Kitchen also includes breakfast area & breakfast bar that opens to living room. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet, tray ceiling, & private bath w/ tile floors, garden tub & separate shower. Bedrooms have spacious closets, and large windows allowing for plenty of light. Enjoy the fully fenced, immaculately maintained, private backyard and greenspace from the fantastic screened porch! Just steps away from the community pool and playground! Yard maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Pacific Ave have any available units?
34 Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 34 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 34 Pacific Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
34 Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
No, 34 Pacific Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 34 Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 34 Pacific Ave offers parking.
Does 34 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Pacific Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Pacific Ave have a pool?
Yes, 34 Pacific Ave has a pool.
Does 34 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 34 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Pacific Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Pacific Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Pacific Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
