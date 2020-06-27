34 Pacific Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home has the perfect open floor plan for entertaining guests. This home features refinished hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, beautiful white cabinets, granite counter tops, & TONS of storage space in the kitchen. Kitchen also includes breakfast area & breakfast bar that opens to living room. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet, tray ceiling, & private bath w/ tile floors, garden tub & separate shower. Bedrooms have spacious closets, and large windows allowing for plenty of light. Enjoy the fully fenced, immaculately maintained, private backyard and greenspace from the fantastic screened porch! Just steps away from the community pool and playground! Yard maintenance included!