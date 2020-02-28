All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
326 Westhill Dr
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

326 Westhill Dr

326 Westhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

326 Westhill Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
FURNISHED! Beautiful home in the fantastic Summergrove neighborhood. 4 fully furnished bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Stylish decor includes leather couch & love seat in the family room, dining room table for 5, eat in kitchen, deck for entertaining & grilling, fenced manicured yard, 2 guest bedrooms plus a large master suite, & office with pullout couch, unfinished basement for your storage needs, washer/dryer, everything! The property includes professional grounds maintenance, pool access, fresh paint, alarm system with your own phone app. Tenants will be responsible for utilities! Fantastic neighborhood amenities & close to great shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Westhill Dr have any available units?
326 Westhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 326 Westhill Dr have?
Some of 326 Westhill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Westhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
326 Westhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Westhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Westhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 326 Westhill Dr offer parking?
No, 326 Westhill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 326 Westhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Westhill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Westhill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 326 Westhill Dr has a pool.
Does 326 Westhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 326 Westhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Westhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Westhill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Westhill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Westhill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
