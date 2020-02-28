326 Westhill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

FURNISHED! Beautiful home in the fantastic Summergrove neighborhood. 4 fully furnished bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Stylish decor includes leather couch & love seat in the family room, dining room table for 5, eat in kitchen, deck for entertaining & grilling, fenced manicured yard, 2 guest bedrooms plus a large master suite, & office with pullout couch, unfinished basement for your storage needs, washer/dryer, everything! The property includes professional grounds maintenance, pool access, fresh paint, alarm system with your own phone app. Tenants will be responsible for utilities! Fantastic neighborhood amenities & close to great shopping!