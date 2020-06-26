311 Prescott Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Avail April 15th. Very cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with nice open floorplan & high ceilings. Three big bedrooms with master on the main. Walk-in closets in master and one other upstairs. Spacious kitchen with dining area (no formal DR) & all appliances, ref, DW, stove & built-in micro. Stylish laminate hardwoods on main, except master. One car garage with opener & fenced backyard with patio. Very efficient home to keep utilities lower. Wonderful location - close to shopping & not far from Newnan & PTC. Excellent neighborhood too! (so friendly & with sidewalks for walking) Owner is licensed agent.