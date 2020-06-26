All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
311 Prescott Ct
311 Prescott Ct

311 Prescott Court · No Longer Available
Location

311 Prescott Court, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avail April 15th. Very cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with nice open floorplan & high ceilings. Three big bedrooms with master on the main. Walk-in closets in master and one other upstairs. Spacious kitchen with dining area (no formal DR) & all appliances, ref, DW, stove & built-in micro. Stylish laminate hardwoods on main, except master. One car garage with opener & fenced backyard with patio. Very efficient home to keep utilities lower. Wonderful location - close to shopping & not far from Newnan & PTC. Excellent neighborhood too! (so friendly & with sidewalks for walking) Owner is licensed agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Prescott Ct have any available units?
311 Prescott Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 311 Prescott Ct have?
Some of 311 Prescott Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Prescott Ct currently offering any rent specials?
311 Prescott Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Prescott Ct pet-friendly?
No, 311 Prescott Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 311 Prescott Ct offer parking?
Yes, 311 Prescott Ct offers parking.
Does 311 Prescott Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Prescott Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Prescott Ct have a pool?
No, 311 Prescott Ct does not have a pool.
Does 311 Prescott Ct have accessible units?
No, 311 Prescott Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Prescott Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Prescott Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Prescott Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Prescott Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
