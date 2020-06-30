29 Preserve Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Newnan. It has a kitchen with all the appliances included. There is a fireplace in the great room with starter logs. There is also a 2 car garage with an auto garage opener. There are vaulted ceilings, garden tub, 2 story foyer, walk-in closet, and a separate shower. This home is fresh and clean and ready to move in.



1st Months full rent is due on or before the Move-In date. Apply at yesirent.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.