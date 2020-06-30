All apartments in Newnan
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:17 PM

29 Preserve Drive

29 Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29 Preserve Drive, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Newnan. It has a kitchen with all the appliances included. There is a fireplace in the great room with starter logs. There is also a 2 car garage with an auto garage opener. There are vaulted ceilings, garden tub, 2 story foyer, walk-in closet, and a separate shower. This home is fresh and clean and ready to move in.

1st Months full rent is due on or before the Move-In date. Apply at yesirent.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Preserve Drive have any available units?
29 Preserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 29 Preserve Drive have?
Some of 29 Preserve Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Preserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29 Preserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Preserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Preserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29 Preserve Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29 Preserve Drive offers parking.
Does 29 Preserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Preserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Preserve Drive have a pool?
No, 29 Preserve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29 Preserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 29 Preserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Preserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Preserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Preserve Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Preserve Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

