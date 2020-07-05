27 Martin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Self Showing Property, go to: https://secure.rently.com/properties/223767This all brick two bedroom home features a living room, full equipped kitchen, laundry area, carport and is located in the cul-de-sac of a quiet community near beautiful downtown Newnan. This home has recently been upgraded with new appliances and fresh paint and clean carpet throughout. This one won't last long come see it today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.