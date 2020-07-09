All apartments in Newnan
204 Jackson St - C4
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:44 PM

204 Jackson St - C4

204 Jackson St · No Longer Available
Location

204 Jackson St, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Now accepting applications for a beautiful two bedroom/1 bath apartment.... 1000 square feet! All electric, washer/dryer connections with central heat and air. This is a downstairs apartment with a lovely sunroom.
Quiet historical setting surrounded by beautiful old magnolia trees
.... approximately one mile from downtown Newnan on Jackson Street.
12 month Lease.

ApartmentsoftheSouth.com

**** MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS****
*All adults age 18 and over must complete an application*
Reference from a previous Leaseholder (RENTAL HISTORY)
Stable employment making 3 x rent per month
Clear Criminal record
Moderate credit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Jackson St - C4 have any available units?
204 Jackson St - C4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 204 Jackson St - C4 have?
Some of 204 Jackson St - C4's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Jackson St - C4 currently offering any rent specials?
204 Jackson St - C4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Jackson St - C4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Jackson St - C4 is pet friendly.
Does 204 Jackson St - C4 offer parking?
Yes, 204 Jackson St - C4 offers parking.
Does 204 Jackson St - C4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Jackson St - C4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Jackson St - C4 have a pool?
No, 204 Jackson St - C4 does not have a pool.
Does 204 Jackson St - C4 have accessible units?
No, 204 Jackson St - C4 does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Jackson St - C4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Jackson St - C4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Jackson St - C4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 Jackson St - C4 has units with air conditioning.

