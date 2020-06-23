All apartments in Newnan
196 Village Park Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

196 Village Park Dr

196 Village Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

196 Village Park Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
OUTSTANDING MOVE-IN-READY HOME. This property has been meticulously maintained by both its previous owners and it offers the best location in Stillwood Farms, quiet street yet close to shopping. This cosy property features Master on the Main and 2 bedrooms with a shared bath plus one large Bedroom/Family/Media/Theatre room with a private bath - upstairs. It features a large open space living/dinning room with fireplace and double ceiling height. Cosy eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, a fenced in back yard with a pavered patio, covered front and back porches. The current owner created a beautiful garden and added an invisible tool shed. Further it has a new 8 camera security system, new water heater. Easy access to I-85 and Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

