196 Village Park Dr

OUTSTANDING MOVE-IN-READY HOME. This property has been meticulously maintained by both its previous owners and it offers the best location in Stillwood Farms, quiet street yet close to shopping. This cosy property features Master on the Main and 2 bedrooms with a shared bath plus one large Bedroom/Family/Media/Theatre room with a private bath - upstairs. It features a large open space living/dinning room with fireplace and double ceiling height. Cosy eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, a fenced in back yard with a pavered patio, covered front and back porches. The current owner created a beautiful garden and added an invisible tool shed. Further it has a new 8 camera security system, new water heater. Easy access to I-85 and Atlanta.