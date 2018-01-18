Almost 3000 sf Great house in Lakeshore Subdivision. Brand New Carpet and New paint. Hardwood throughout Main Floor and Stairs. Spacious and Well Maintained house. Separate Dining Room and Open Kitchen with an Island and Breakfast Area. Solid Counter Top. Huge Master with Sitting Area and 3 Large bedrooms. Nice Sized Fenced Backyard with Cover Porch. Swimming Pool and Tennis Court in Community. Closed to Intersection I-85 Both Exit 44 and Exit 47. Closed to Shopping Center. Great Location. Tenant will apply on rentspree.com and the application fee is $30 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 Brisbane ct have any available units?
18 Brisbane ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 18 Brisbane ct have?
Some of 18 Brisbane ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Brisbane ct currently offering any rent specials?
18 Brisbane ct is not currently offering any rent specials.