18 Brisbane ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Almost 3000 sf Great house in Lakeshore Subdivision. Brand New Carpet and New paint. Hardwood throughout Main Floor and Stairs. Spacious and Well Maintained house. Separate Dining Room and Open Kitchen with an Island and Breakfast Area. Solid Counter Top. Huge Master with Sitting Area and 3 Large bedrooms. Nice Sized Fenced Backyard with Cover Porch. Swimming Pool and Tennis Court in Community. Closed to Intersection I-85 Both Exit 44 and Exit 47. Closed to Shopping Center. Great Location. Tenant will apply on rentspree.com and the application fee is $30 per adult.