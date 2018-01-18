All apartments in Newnan
Last updated June 21 2019

18 Brisbane ct

18 Brisbane Court · No Longer Available
Location

18 Brisbane Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Almost 3000 sf Great house in Lakeshore Subdivision. Brand New Carpet and New paint. Hardwood throughout Main Floor and Stairs. Spacious and Well Maintained house. Separate Dining Room and Open Kitchen with an Island and Breakfast Area. Solid Counter Top. Huge Master with Sitting Area and 3 Large bedrooms. Nice Sized Fenced Backyard with Cover Porch. Swimming Pool and Tennis Court in Community. Closed to Intersection I-85 Both Exit 44 and Exit 47. Closed to Shopping Center. Great Location. Tenant will apply on rentspree.com and the application fee is $30 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Brisbane ct have any available units?
18 Brisbane ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 18 Brisbane ct have?
Some of 18 Brisbane ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Brisbane ct currently offering any rent specials?
18 Brisbane ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Brisbane ct pet-friendly?
No, 18 Brisbane ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 18 Brisbane ct offer parking?
Yes, 18 Brisbane ct offers parking.
Does 18 Brisbane ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Brisbane ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Brisbane ct have a pool?
Yes, 18 Brisbane ct has a pool.
Does 18 Brisbane ct have accessible units?
No, 18 Brisbane ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Brisbane ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Brisbane ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Brisbane ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Brisbane ct does not have units with air conditioning.
