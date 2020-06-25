All apartments in Newnan
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

178 Baldwin Court

178 Baldwin Court · No Longer Available
Location

178 Baldwin Court, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Come enjoy this beautiful 3BR in Avery Park. The entire main floor offers scraped wide plank hardwoods and also offers an open floor plan so you can enjoy your guests and family gatherings. This home has a finished bonus room over the rear entry garage, which is a great place to use as a media room, exercise room or playroom. The kitchen offers maple cabinets and granite counter tops. There is a separate dining room and a living room or office. The large master has trey ceiling and lots of space. The master bath has a large jetted tub, tile floor, separate shower and marble vanity with dual sinks. Two other bedrooms and a bath complete the upstairs. Perfect for entertaining, the backyard features two large paved patio areas. Steps from your back door is a community area featuring a covered pavillon, sanded volley ball courts and s full feature playground. Enjoy the other amenities offered, a pool, tennis courts and a clubhouse. Owner pays all HOA dues.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Baldwin Court have any available units?
178 Baldwin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 178 Baldwin Court have?
Some of 178 Baldwin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Baldwin Court currently offering any rent specials?
178 Baldwin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Baldwin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Baldwin Court is pet friendly.
Does 178 Baldwin Court offer parking?
Yes, 178 Baldwin Court offers parking.
Does 178 Baldwin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Baldwin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Baldwin Court have a pool?
Yes, 178 Baldwin Court has a pool.
Does 178 Baldwin Court have accessible units?
No, 178 Baldwin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Baldwin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Baldwin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Baldwin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Baldwin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
