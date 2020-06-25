178 Baldwin Court

Amenities

Come enjoy this beautiful 3BR in Avery Park. The entire main floor offers scraped wide plank hardwoods and also offers an open floor plan so you can enjoy your guests and family gatherings. This home has a finished bonus room over the rear entry garage, which is a great place to use as a media room, exercise room or playroom. The kitchen offers maple cabinets and granite counter tops. There is a separate dining room and a living room or office. The large master has trey ceiling and lots of space. The master bath has a large jetted tub, tile floor, separate shower and marble vanity with dual sinks. Two other bedrooms and a bath complete the upstairs. Perfect for entertaining, the backyard features two large paved patio areas. Steps from your back door is a community area featuring a covered pavillon, sanded volley ball courts and s full feature playground. Enjoy the other amenities offered, a pool, tennis courts and a clubhouse. Owner pays all HOA dues.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

