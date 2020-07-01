170 The Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, Upgraded and Ready to Move-In * 4br 3.5ba + Bonus Room with Built-Ins * Perfect family home across the street from all the Amenities * Sit out on your front porch or enjoy the privacy of your fenced backyard and rear covered porch * Generous Hardwood Floor throughout the main level * New laminate floor on the upstairs landing and Bonus Room * 3 bedrooms upstairs; 1 jack n' jill bath & another full bath. Ready to be occupied! Building a new home and need a short term lease- this home can be a perfect choice. Close to Ashley Park, restaurants, entertainment, the Cancer Treatment Center, and Piedmont Hospital.