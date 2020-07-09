141 Southwind Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great Almost New Home in a Great Location! 2 story home with open floor plan. The first level offers a Spacious Kitchen with lots of storage, pantry, stainless appliances, kitchen island with open view to the Family Room, Dining room, powder room, 1 car garage, hardwood floors through out the 1st floor. Upstairs is the big Master suite with sitting area, double vanity, separate tub and shower, 2 additional bedrooms, guest full bathroom and laundry room. Private level backyard perfect for relaxing! Easy access to shopping, hospital and Hwy I85. Hurry before this home is gone!