All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 141 Southwind Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
141 Southwind Cir
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

141 Southwind Cir

141 Southwind Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Stillwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

141 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Almost New Home in a Great Location! 2 story home with open floor plan. The first level offers a Spacious Kitchen with lots of storage, pantry, stainless appliances, kitchen island with open view to the Family Room, Dining room, powder room, 1 car garage, hardwood floors through out the 1st floor. Upstairs is the big Master suite with sitting area, double vanity, separate tub and shower, 2 additional bedrooms, guest full bathroom and laundry room. Private level backyard perfect for relaxing! Easy access to shopping, hospital and Hwy I85. Hurry before this home is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Southwind Cir have any available units?
141 Southwind Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 141 Southwind Cir have?
Some of 141 Southwind Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Southwind Cir currently offering any rent specials?
141 Southwind Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Southwind Cir pet-friendly?
No, 141 Southwind Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 141 Southwind Cir offer parking?
Yes, 141 Southwind Cir offers parking.
Does 141 Southwind Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Southwind Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Southwind Cir have a pool?
Yes, 141 Southwind Cir has a pool.
Does 141 Southwind Cir have accessible units?
No, 141 Southwind Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Southwind Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Southwind Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Southwind Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Southwind Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University